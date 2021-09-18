Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

