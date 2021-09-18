Huobi BTC Price Tops $48,511.14 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48,511.14 or 1.00362013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $5.98 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00072554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00121387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00174532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.09 or 0.07106673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,118.71 or 0.99550134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.41 or 0.00851153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

