Huobi Token Market Cap Tops $2.37 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $14.45 or 0.00029938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $102.69 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00132065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,081,489 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

