Hush (HUSH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $161.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Hush has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $892,735.78 and approximately $161.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

