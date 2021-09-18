Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0856 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $892,735.78 and $161.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00287390 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00138877 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00196938 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003251 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

