Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in August

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

