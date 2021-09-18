Hxro (HXRO) Market Capitalization Tops $131.24 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $131.24 million and approximately $220,744.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00134278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00046816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,512,074 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

