Hydra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $22.37 or 0.00046624 BTC on major exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $86.31 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.04 or 0.07128520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.27 or 1.00092486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00865145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,998,756 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

