Hyve Price Reaches $0.40 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Hyve has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $437,578.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00072326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00121760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00174943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.91 or 0.07164734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,275.77 or 0.99939947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00847638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.