Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Down 39.0% in August

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.07% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.99. 6,841,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,988. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.