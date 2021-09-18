I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $1,753.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.00412071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002379 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.41 or 0.00982202 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,114,296 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

