IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.