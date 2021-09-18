IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Wedbush lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

