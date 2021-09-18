Ï„Bitcoin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2,385.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $7,187.36 or 0.14896594 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00121530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00174217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.75 or 0.07110601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,303.62 or 1.00114501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.87 or 0.00861932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

