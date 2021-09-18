ICE ROCK MINING Reaches Market Cap of $178,146.39 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $178,146.39 and $27,418.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00174003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.12 or 0.07107526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.78 or 0.99790675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00854925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

