ICHI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.14 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, ICHI has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00009086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00072791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00175140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07119436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,398.81 or 0.99966824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00847535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,523,239 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

