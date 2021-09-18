Iconic Token (ICNQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,532.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $4,532.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00123004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00175819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.06 or 0.07242660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,511.58 or 0.99814427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00851745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

