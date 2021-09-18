Iconic Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $12,033.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00120033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00174357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.51 or 0.07032587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.00 or 0.99697552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00861012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

