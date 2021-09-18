Idle Market Capitalization Tops $16.63 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $216,469.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $6.59 or 0.00013665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00121430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00174028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.49 or 0.07155338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.26 or 0.99752741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00847337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

