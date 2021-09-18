IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Update

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 59,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGAC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. IG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

