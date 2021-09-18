IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stake Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $121.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.88. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

