Illuvium (ILV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.41 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $517.93 or 0.01076022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $328.85 million and approximately $24.41 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00072155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00173424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.47 or 0.07116637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.02 or 0.99779153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00850837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

