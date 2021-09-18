ImageCoin Trading Down 29.3% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $178,712.08 and $129,872.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,556,261 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

