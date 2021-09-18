ImageWare Systems (IWSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of IWSY opened at $0.05 on Friday. ImageWare Systems has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management.

