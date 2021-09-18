IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

IMIAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. IMI has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.