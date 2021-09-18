Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Update

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Michael Rapp bought 25,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $518,201.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at $15,965,325.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Immunome by 9,375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

IMNM stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

