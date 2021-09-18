Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.56

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as low as C$3.63. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 30,277 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 8,400 shares of Imperial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,311,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,401,214.50.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

