IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

IMV has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

IMV stock remained flat at $$1.74 during trading on Friday. 209,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,662. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

