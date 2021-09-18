Incent Price Up 5.7% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Incent has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00072554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00121387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00174532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.09 or 0.07106673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,118.71 or 0.99550134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.41 or 0.00851153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.