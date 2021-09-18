Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the bank on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $71.53 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

