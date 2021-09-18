Indexed Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,862.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.87 or 0.00005930 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $95,862.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00073338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00123389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00174577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.19 or 0.07168775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.63 or 1.00189242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.67 or 0.00853240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.