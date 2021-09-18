Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $2.79 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $45,902.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00005808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

