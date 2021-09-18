Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

ILPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

