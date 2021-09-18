Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. 11,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.4249 dividend. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

