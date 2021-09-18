Injective Protocol Price Hits $10.75 on Top Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.75 or 0.00022483 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $350.94 million and approximately $33.77 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00130936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

