Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $665,393.56 and approximately $309.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00134434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.68 or 0.00754469 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.