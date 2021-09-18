Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Tops $0.0015

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $649,914.30 and approximately $303.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

