Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5736 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INGXF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

