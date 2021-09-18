Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.08

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $8.10. Innodata shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 27,601 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Innodata alerts:

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,268 shares of company stock valued at $84,269. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 355,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 114,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Innodata by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.