Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.08

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $8.10. Innodata shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 27,601 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,268 shares of company stock valued at $84,269. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.