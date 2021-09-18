Innova Price Tops $0.0249 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Innova has a market cap of $171,632.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

