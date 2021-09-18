Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.70. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 36,544 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $131.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 21.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

