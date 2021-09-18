InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 293,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.73. 45,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,018. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

