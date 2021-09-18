Insights Network Trading 24.2% Higher This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $544.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00132359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,233,420 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

