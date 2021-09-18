Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.24% of Insperity worth $30,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Insperity by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Insperity by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,761 shares of company stock worth $6,397,677. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

