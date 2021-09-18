Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to announce sales of $68.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.80 million and the highest is $71.60 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $192.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $263.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.48. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

