Insula 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,317.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Insula has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001524 BTC on major exchanges. Insula has a total market cap of $711,725.12 and $5,317.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.27 or 0.00750840 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001422 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.40 or 0.01188432 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

