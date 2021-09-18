InsurAce (INSUR) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.90 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00005164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $28.07 million and $4.90 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00121430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00174028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.49 or 0.07155338 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.26 or 0.99752741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00847337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

