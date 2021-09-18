Insureum Trading 12% Higher This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Insureum has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $171,709.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

