Integral Health Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Accolade makes up about 1.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Accolade worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Accolade in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,977. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.