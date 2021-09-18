Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes $11.82 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,000. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

A traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $173.94. 2,405,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,108. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.44 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

